7th heaven for pupil after historic feat at Durban school

Durban Girls’ College (DGC) matric pupil Jia Patel has become the seventh recipient – in the school’s 147-year history – of the white blazer for her exceptional achievements. The award of a white blazer, the top award at DGC, is bestowed to a girl who has achieved honours in three of four categories: academics, culture, service and sport. Jia attained honours for academics, music (culture) and service and was awarded the blazer on Tuesday.

Jia said she felt honoured and privileged. She added that her success was the product of a combination of factors, including her passion for learning and improving, which drives her to set high goals to excel in all areas of education. “What struck me more than being presented with the award itself was the elated reaction of my peers or college sisters, teachers and family, who stood up to cheer for me. Their high-spirited energy was truly contagious and I feel so grateful to be surrounded by such a supportive community,” Jia said. Along with her intrinsic motivation, Jia acknowledged having family members, friends and teachers whose guidance and support had been invaluable in shaping her academic and musical journey, as well as instilling a sense of social responsibility within her.

“Being involved in these spheres has led me to develop essential qualities such as teamwork, interpersonal skills, problem-solving and self-confidence which I am able to interconnect and utilise across the different aspects of my school life,” she added. High-flying Durban Girls’ College pupil Jia Patel is flanked by the school’s Executive Head, Heidi Rea and the chairperson of the school’s Board of Governors, Karen Jones. | Supplied Jia is the head of marimbas, the head of the first aid committee and the deputy head of academics. She said her success was also due to effective time management and organisational skills. “I have honed my ability to balance the different areas I am involved in. However, my schoolwork remains my priority. Therefore, I have learnt to be disciplined with my studies and make sacrifices in order to ensure that I can achieve the best academic results possible. Making use of digital calendars and study timetables has aided me in setting clear goals and deadlines for myself.

“By breaking down large tasks into more manageable steps, I am able to maintain both the focus and momentum to guarantee valuable progress with my studies, while staying on top of my other commitments.” Jia said this year, it had been a challenge to navigate her various endeavours, as well as the new responsibilities of leadership roles, university applications, portfolio tasks and even the added excitement and stress of the matric dance. Despite this, she said, the time management skills she has developed throughout her school career have enabled her to maintain a healthy balance. “I have also come to recognise the importance of being flexible and adaptable when dealing with a busy schedule. Approaching unexpected changes and challenges with resilience is crucial to finding solutions and maintaining a balance, as well as productivity. It is also critical to set aside down-time. Dancing, playing the piano, swimming and going to the gym with my friends provide me with a break from the demands of being a matric student.”

DGC executive head Heidi Rea said Jia embodied a commendable dedication to her responsibilities. “Her remarkable work ethic, coupled with her commitment to principled leadership and effective communication, distinguishes her. “Her considerate and deliberate approach to caring for others and her school is apparent. Her impeccable school record, her warm, friendly demeanour, alongside her substantial contributions to both the school community and beyond set a shining example for her peers.

“Remarkably, she maintains a delicate balance between her academic endeavours and co-curricular pursuits, demonstrating an unyielding commitment to excellence.” In the last 30 years, six white blazers have been awarded: Kim MacNeillie, 1994.

Sarah Pudifin, 2002.

Melissa Corfe, 2003.

Amy Schaap, 2015.

Cenelle Gounden, 2018.

Sarah Sparks, 2022. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.