8 things you must know about Sassa gold cards which will be valid beyond December 2023

Durban — South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) gold cards will not expire in December but will continue to work to pay grants beyond December 2023. That’s according to Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako who said that Sassa gold cards will work normally to pay social grants in December 2023 and beyond.

Diako said Postbank was pleased to announce that millions of Sassa grant beneficiaries will continue to receive their grants safely and reliably with their Sassa gold cards. “This important development means that millions of social grant beneficiaries don’t have to change their Sassa gold cards to the cards of the other banks,” Diako said. He explained that the payments of social grants through Sassa gold cards over the years had empowered marginalised populations by making it easy for them to access their funds, especially in rural areas where traditional banking infrastructure may be limited.

“Guaranteeing that Sassa gold cards will work beyond December 2023 is one of the highlights of Postbank’s commitment to providing convenient and affordable service quality to the disadvantaged,” Diako said. He added that Postbank played a vital role in ensuring that millions of beneficiaries receive their social grants in a convenient and secure manner. Postbank made these eight key announcements:

1. Sassa gold cards not expiring: In a significant Postbank move, Sassa gold cards will no longer expire in December 2023, bringing relief and assurance to all Sassa beneficiaries. 2. Convenience and saving beneficiaries costs: The extension of the Sassa gold cards’ validity ensures continuity for Sassa beneficiaries, and they do not have to endure the inconvenience and expenses of changing their Sassa gold cards to other payment methods that are often costly. 3. Payments in expired cards to continue: Beneficiaries using Sassa gold cards can rest easy, as they will be paid their grants in their expired Sassa gold cards in December 2023, and subsequent months.

4. Postbank’s exclusive mandate: Beneficiaries are strongly advised to disregard misleading information that might direct them to change to other card products claiming that the Sassa gold cards are being replaced. Postbank is the only bank mandated to replace Sassa gold cards. 5. Sassa gold cards post-December 2023: Even after December 2023, the Sassa gold cards will continue to work as normal, ensuring continued access to social grants funds. 6. Convenient withdrawals: Sassa gold cards can be used to withdraw Sassa grants from a wide network of the country’s ATMs, of any bank, including any retailer, such as Boxer, Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Usave, Spar, and Shoprite. This diversity of channels reduces the need for beneficiaries to stand in long queues at Post Offices or cash pay points.

7. No retailer or shop has the right to force beneficiaries to make a purchase: Sassa beneficiaries are advised to report any retailer or shop that forces them to buy goods prior to paying out their Sassa grants. You are entitled to your full Sassa grant payment, and you have every right to use the money as you deem necessary. 8. Transaction benefits: Sassa gold cards offer numerous transaction benefits, including free withdrawals inside retail shops, free 3-month statements and balance inquiries. Beneficiaries are empowered because they get their grant money in full and save on transaction costs. For more information, please visit www.postbank.co.za or contact Postbank Customer Care at 0800 535 455.