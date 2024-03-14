A Joyous MegaFest Easter weekend all set for KZN

Durban — Gospel group Joyous Celebration heads home for the Easter weekend with performances in Durban. The music group, with over two decades of gospel music excellence and keeping millions of music lovers in South Africa and the world entertained, will present its Easter MegaFest and 28th live album recording over a two-day extravaganza.

The event will be held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) on March 30 and 31. In a statement, the internationally acclaimed music group said it would be celebrating 28 years of producing some of the best gospel music celebrated across the globe for praise and worship with this recording. “This show promises to be a sensational combination of the signature Joyous sound, look, presentation style and quality production values that Joyous fans and supporters have come to know and love.”

The Joyous Celebration will present its Easter MegaFest and 28th live album recording over a two-day extravaganza at the Durban ICC on March 30 and 31. Picture: Supplied The founder of Joyous Celebration, Dr Lindelani Mkhize, said he was excited about the show. “What started off as an idea many years ago has become an institution like no other that continues to offer an awe-inspiring gospel experience to music lovers and supporters all around. This year we are committed to making a blaring comeback with a surprise treat that will leave the attendees refreshed and wanting more, as the Durban show will also serve as a prelude to our Joyous tours that will be announced very soon,” said Mkhize. “A revival like no other, with sizzling sounds featuring new releases, will not only offer uplifting performances but a unique, memorable and spectacular day featuring loads of activities such as a gospel marketplace and platform presented by our partners.”

African Bank chief marketing officer Sbusiso Kumalo said the bank and music group shared a similar story. “The story of Joyous Celebration shares many similarities with the story of African Bank. Ours is a heritage of audacity, unwavering belief, and the desire to make a tangible difference in our society. As a bank for the people, by the people, serving the people, we are passionate about inspiring an audacity to believe in the communities we serve by supporting events that resonate with our values. “Our partnership with Joyous Celebration 28 signifies African Bank’s dedication to nurturing the spirit of community and celebrating the vibrant culture and traditions we share,” said Kumalo.