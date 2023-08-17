A month on and no arrest in murder of Independent Media photographer

Durban — Police were yet to make an arrest in the murder of Independent Media photographer Bongani Mbatha who was gunned down outside his home in Hammarsdale exactly a month ago. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the matter was still under investigation.

This was while Mbatha’s family, colleagues, and friends were still reeling from the murder and were unable to find closure as the question of who could have killed the lensman lingered. The Mercury photographer and Mbatha’s friend, Doctor Ngcobo, said that at this time last month, they lost one of their own, a friend, colleague, and mentor. “He was brutally shot in cold blood by merciless gunmen who stormed his home with only one intention, to kill. As a result of their actions, a lot of lives have been negatively impacted including those of his son, his family as a whole, his community and his friends.

“It pains me that after all he had done to change the lives of others through his work, he has not seen any justice as his killers are still at large enjoying their freedom and celebrating their evil deeds. “We pray and hope that his killers are arrested soon so that at least those close to him can finally find some closure,” he said. Independent Media journalists and photographers as well as those from other media houses paid their last respects to slain lensman Bongani Mbatha by walking around his coffin at his funeral last month. His funeral was attended by those who had crossed paths with him in his line of work including government and municipal spokespeople and past employees of Independent Media. Picture: Sibusiso Ndlovu Mbatha’s only son, Loluthando, will celebrate his 6th birthday at the end of August – his first without his father.

His mother, Londiwe Zungu said that every year Mbatha would buy his son a birthday cake and in recent years he would take the cake to his son at school. “I have to make sure to do this now myself every year so that the void of not having his father around is softened for our son. He is coping, he understands that his father is in heaven and he can still speak to him when he prays. He prays every night and talks to him and he also prays for him,” she said. Mbatha’s sister, Zanele Mbatha, said there was nothing more that the family wanted than justice.

“Before the funeral, Loluthando asked me who shot his father and I told him I don’t know. I had no answers for him. He asked to go and see the person who shot his father because he wants to know why that person shot his father, who is now dead and had left him,” said Zanele. She said that while the family was hoping that Mbatha’s phone – which is with the police – would produce some leads, the family was frustrated at the fact that it seemed like the police had nothing to go on. “The initial investigating officer from the Mpumalanga police station came to our home and was asking us if we had not heard or know anything about the shooting. After his funeral, the officer from the provincial task team now investigating also came to our home and asked the same things which makes it seem like the police have nothing to go on. The person that shot and killed my brother knew him, for him to have opened his door for that person – this is someone who knew his every move, like when he got home and when he left for work,” said Zanele.

Daily News photographer and Mbatha’s friend, Tumi Pakkies, said even though it has been a month since Mbatha’s passing it still felt wrong to say he is dead. “I still feel like he is going to appear at work or I will see him seated at his desk filing pictures for a story. It is saddening that his killers are still roaming freely. Bongani always liked to see justice being done for victims of crime, yet his family hasn't been afforded that. His ailing mother lost a son, a breadwinner and his only son lost a loving father. Can our justice system do better this time?” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.