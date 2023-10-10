A winning combo – Gold Circle PinkDrive Charity

Durban — Gold Circle has once again partnered with South Africa’s best-loved breast cancer screening and awareness NGO, PinkDrive for Breast Cancer Awareness Month when the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse will go “PINK” for their annual charity race on Sunday. Steve Marshall, Gold Circle’s events and marketing executive, expressed that the PinkDrive charity event is a delightful and entertaining day for everyone, dedicated to supporting the remarkable efforts of the PinkDrive team.

Their mission is to raise essential funds and awareness for PinkDrive and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will feature on-track entertainment by the Durban Girl’s High Majorettes and the Durban Caledonian Society Pipe Band. To embrace the occasion’s spirit, attendees are encouraged to don pink attire in solidarity for the cause of breast cancer awareness. In addition to enjoying a plethora of on-course entertainment and thrilling racing, roving judges will be awarding spot prizes to those who best embody the theme by dressing in pink. A number of sponsors have thrown their weight behind the PinkDrive charity meeting including Hollywood Foundation, World Sports Betting, Track and Ball Gaming and 1Voucher. PinkDrive, in a statement, said they were thrilled to be part of the annual Gold Circle Pink Charity Race.

Janice Benecke, marketing and events co-ordinator for PinkDrive stated that PinkDrive is in the lead when it comes to early detection and education on gender-related cancers. "Our mobile units travel to rural and peri urban areas around South Africa with the aim of enabling all the medically uninsured access to cancer screening services. Our basket of services includes education, free mammograms, pap smears and clinical breast examinations, always with the message that early detection will help prolong life," Benecke said. Benecke said PinkDrive has full confidence that this partnership will keep PinkDrive in first place in the fight against cancer!

The PinkDrive event offers a variety of experiences from the tranquil beauty of the Parade Ring to the bustling grandstand, the Short Head Bar, Lightning Shot Bar, KidZone and the famous Durban View Restaurant. Gold Circle invites all families and individuals to join them at Hollywoodbets Greyville racecourse to enjoy a fun-packed day at the races. Call 031 314 1640 or email [email protected] to book your space for the Classic Room Hospitality @ R400pp which includes a 3-course meal and lucky draws. For every booking, R100 goes to PinkDrive.