Accolades for Professor Fulufhelo Nemavhola as he takes on new role at DUT

Durban — The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has appointed Professor Fulufhelo Nemavhola as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research, Innovation and Engagement. Professor Nemavhola took office on Tuesday, August 1. DUT Senior Director of Corporate Affairs, Alan Khan, said Nemavhola was a distinguished academic and visionary leader in the field of engineering and research, with an impressive career spanning several renowned institutions.

He said Nemavhola had made significant contributions to academia, research and innovation. Prior to this appointment, Nemavhola served a year as the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment at DUT. “Nemavhola has a Bachelor of Science (BSc), Mechanical Engineering, from the University of the Witwatersrand that he obtained in 2006. This was followed by a Master of Science (Mechanical Engineering) from the University of the Witwatersrand in 2008. Nemavhola holds a PhD in Cardiothoracic Biomechanics (Mechanical) Engineering from UCT, which he achieved in 2016,” Khan said.

The DUT Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Thandwa Mthembu, writing in the July edition of Iminingo, made the announcement of Nemavhola’s appointment formal. “Following a painstaking, transparent and rigorous recruitment process that some of our people and structures participated in, I am happy to announce that on June 24, University Council resolved to appoint Professor Fulufhelo Nemavhola as Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research, Innovation and Engagement, with effect from August 1. Professor Nemavhola needs no introduction to the DUT community, having been with us from August 1, 2022, as Executive Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment,” said Mthembu. “Giving a brief background on himself, Nemavhola revealed that he was born and raised in Phadzima (Dzumbathoho) village, in the rural part of Limpopo. Nemavhola attended rural schools, Tondani Primary School and Humbelani Secondary School. Despite his family background, his academic journey reflects his relentless pursuit of excellence and a deep commitment to advancing knowledge in his field.

“Professor Nemavhola, who has a wealth of practical experience, is a registered professional engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa and a chartered engineer with the Engineering Council United Kingdom. These credentials speak to his expertise, professionalism and dedication to maintaining the highest standards in his profession. “His illustrious career includes leadership positions at esteemed institutions. Prior to joining DUT as Executive Dean: Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment, he served as the Director of the School of Engineering at the University of South Africa, where he led with distinction, steering the department towards excellence and fostering a culture of innovation,” Mthembu said. Nemavhola, on his reaction to his new appointment, said: “I was happy, but at the same time know full well that this is going to be a huge responsibility. An overwhelming wave of emotions rushed through me. Elation, pride and a sense of accomplishment blended with excitement and a hint of nervousness.

“This was a dream come true, a validation of my years of dedication to academia and my passion for driving positive change through research and innovation. The opportunity to lead and shape the future of an institution, foster ground-breaking research and cultivate strong partnerships with the community and industry, felt both humbling and empowering,” he said. “Among his plans, the newly appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research, Innovation and Engagement intends to initiate a targeted recruitment drive to attract and retain qualified doctoral staff members, emphasising the importance of research excellence in the selection process. Simultaneously, to work with relevant stakeholders to establish a robust promotion policy that rewards research achievements and encourages faculty members to engage in high-quality research,” Mthembu said. Khan stressed that Nemavhola’s appointment at DUT signified a new era of innovation and academic excellence. With his expertise, dedication and vision, Khan added, he would undoubtedly shape the university's research landscape and contribute to the advancement of knowledge and societal impact.