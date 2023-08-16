Accused in uMlazi mass shooting to apply for bail

Durban — The man who was arrested for a fatal mass shooting in Umlazi at the weekend, is expected to apply for bail next week. The 24-year-old appeared in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where the matter was adjourned for him to make a formal bail application.

Seven people were fatally wounded in the shooting at Q Section Umlazi over the weekend. State Prosecutor Khulekani Mzotho indicated that he would oppose the bail application. Siphamandla Dlomo is charged with two counts of murder but Mzotho indicated that more counts would be added.

An application was made by the investigating officer asking the court to have the accused detained in Mayville instead of the Westville Prison. This was because the Mayville police station was closer to the offices of the SAPS’s provincial task team which is heading the investigation. The court heard that having the accused in Mayville would be convenient for the task team when they had to interrogate the accused, as he still had to be profiled to find out if he had any other matters against him, previous or pending. Dlomo’s attorney B M Ngcobo said while he was not opposed to the application he had qualms about the accused being detained in Mayville.

“Following his arrest his family had challenges and difficulty accessing him while he was in Mayville. If the court grants this application, I ask that the court makes an order, instructing police not to assault him.” Dlomo handed himself over to police on Sunday accompanied by his lawyer at an arranged location, the Cornubia Mall, after he learnt that the police were looking for him. Magistrate Thulani Mbuyazi said that the court had no authority to make any decisions around a police station that was not in the court’s jurisdiction. However, he ruled that since the defence was not opposed to it the accused could be detained at Mayville.

Meanwhile KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka applauded police for making the arrest. “We applaud the swift and diligent work done by an integrated intelligence operation that led to the arrest of this wanted criminal. This is proof that we are turning the tide against crime. Our integrated approach to crime detection and combating is yielding positive results. We have the utmost confidence that police will round up other suspects wanted for the fatal attack.” Dlomo was arrested after the Provincial Police Commissioner activated a 72-hour mobilization manhunt following the shooting.

A multidisciplinary team comprising police officers from various specialized units, operationalized intelligence and followed leads in the uMbumbulu, Umlazi, Emphandiwi, and Pitela areas in pursuit of the suspects. Hlomuka reiterated a call for members of the community to assist law enforcement with information that may assist crack criminal cases. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.