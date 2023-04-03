Accused’s about-turn in murder case where man’s face was mutilated, burned and body thrown over cliff

Durban — In an about-turn, a 22-year-old charged with the murder and kidnapping of an Inanda man whose face was mutilated and burnt pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him on Monday. Sphamandla ‘Spha’ Nethisa had been expected to tender in his guilty plea in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court. However, to the surprise of family and friends of slain Thulasizwe Khayelihle “The Gentleman” Hlophe, the accused made an about-turn in the dock.

This was a move even his defence attorney, Mthokosizi Xulu, had not prepared himself for as the two had consulted ahead of Nethisa’s appearance that he was pleading guilty. The matter had to stand down as Xulu went to consult again with his client and when the court resumed Xulu told the court that Nethisa had now elected to plead not guilty. The case was adjourned for trial from 1 to 2 June.

Hlophe was allegedly kidnapped from outside Under The Moon Lounge in Inanda where he had gone with his friends, Gqom musicians Madanon as well Babes Wodumo. The State alleges that Hlophe was kidnapped, bundled into his Kia Picanto, and taken to Umtata location in Inanda in June last year. It’s believed that Hlophe was fatally stabbed and his body taken to the Nguzi area, near Mbeka Primary School, where his face, neck, and body were mutilated to make his body unrecognisable. It was then thrown over a cliff.

Besides his car, his cellphone and Nike takkies were also allegedly stolen. Nethisa is charged with murder, kidnapping, and robbery with aggravated circumstances as well as defeating or obstructing the course of justice. While Nethisa is charged alone, the State alleges that he acted in common purpose with a “known person”. He is out on bail of R1 500.