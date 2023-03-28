Africa’s Travel Indaba plans to boost the economy

Durban — Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille announced that the sector is up and ready to bring in more visitors from around the world to witness the beauty and diversity South Africa has to offer. The minister addressed this at Africa’s Travel Indaba media launch that was held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre (ICC) Durban on Tuesday.

She said the Travel Indaba is the first big event to engage since her appointment as tourism minister in March of this year. Hence, the sector has big plans to re-attract and boost the economy. “We are excited to be here in Durban, the home of Africa’s Travel Indaba. The show continues to be a critical platform for the continent, contributing to Africa’s economic growth. “We brought together 352 exhibitors from 22 African countries and over 250 quality buyers from all over the world to experience the best business events, products and services that the continent has to offer,” said de Lille.

She said a lot has changed since the Covid-19 pandemic, and the sector felt it necessary and important to reposition Africa’s Travel Indaba to ensure it remains relevant in the current environment. She said this year, they were launching Indaba under the positioning, Shaping Africa’s tomorrow, through connection today. This aims to bring in 5.7 million new tourists from across the world, which is an increase compared to previous years. “The plan is to double the number if we work together, with the aim of creating more job opportunities and providing added exposure to our Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs),” said de Lille.

She is adamant about using all the given opportunities to showcase Africa’s offerings to the tourism sector. “It is encouraging that arrivals from other African countries are our most substantial source of arrivals, with just over 4 million arrivals during this period. Africa’s Travel Indaba seeks to ensure that we, as the African continent, grow together collectively,” said de Lille. The first Africa’s Indaba Travel event will be held at the Durban ICC in May.