Agriculture MEC on plans to limit sugar exportation due to heavy loss in the sugar industry

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Super Zuma has committed himself to assisting in the challenges faced by the sugar industry during his visit to the South African Sugar Association (SASA) on Tuesday in Mount Edgecombe. Zuma’s visit was aimed at engaging with the association on the challenges facing sugar cane growers and evaluating the functioning of the facility.

“I’m happy with the outcome of the visit and engagement with SASA. We will be setting up the team on our side to engage with them, especially on the challenge of transporting more sugar at a loss. Also, the issues of policies, we will work together to present all issues discussed to the government and relevant stakeholders to change policies,’’ said MEC Zuma. Among the other challenges that were highlighted during his visit were the high exportation of sugar at a loss. The sugar tax has had a deleterious impact on the sugar industry since its introduction in April 2018, including the policies. The industry has been losing at least R1.2 billion a year since the implementation of the levy.

South African Sugar Association (SASA) executive director Trix Trikam said they are very happy that the MEC has agreed to assist in finding solutions to sustain the sugar industry, especially on the Health Promotion Levy (HPI). “We are glad for MEC’s visitation and him committing to assisting with the challenges we facing. We have the HPI challenge a moratorium on the sugar tax for the past two years, which won’t be sufficient time to get into a proper diversification programme. Also, maybe request more time of government on the HPI if we can solve that it will be a great step into resolving all the challenges,’’ said Trikam. Trikam also congratulated Zibusiso Dlamini, who was appointed as the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development head of department.