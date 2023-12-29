Aids centre looks back on 2023

Durban — While others enjoyed Christmas with their loved ones The Hillcrest Aids Centre’s 24-bed Othandweni (“place of love”) Respite & Palliative Care Unit remained a home away for some patients too weak and immune-compromised to visit family for Christmas. “A few of our patients were strong enough to visit family for Christmas, but many are too weak to do so, so our unit remains their home,” said CEO Candace Davidson.

She said that ahead of Christmas, on a donated piano, musical pieces were played by able (and a few not-soable) fingers – but music and joy get shared, nonetheless. Davidson spoke about the unit as it bade farewell to 2023, reflecting on the year’s journey at Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust (Hact), describing it as one that filled her team’s hearts with gratitude. “From the triumphs of various events and programmes, and the meaningful strides in HIV/Aids awareness and advocacy, to the heartwarming moments shared in our community, every experience has further woven a tapestry of love and hope.

“To say much goes on at the centre each and every day feels like an understatement. Bodies and hearts are cared for, plants and vegetables are grown, family bonds are strengthened, young people practice life and job skills, beads and wires become artwork, and collectively over 10 000 lives were touched and empowered again this year,” said Davidson. HACT (Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust) continues to advocate for safety and respect for all within communities. Part of its efforts include the IMpower programme, running since 2020. It has trained more than 1 000 girls and young women. IMpower, using the No Means No Worldwide curriculum, provides young women with awareness and skills to protect and defend themselves, and has proven to reduce rape by 50%. | HACT She said the support provided has been the driving force behind their mission to provide unconditional love and hope, “moving us closer to our vision of healthy, empowered and Aids-free communities.” “Hact observed World Aids Day on December 1 with a commemorative service in the garden outside Othandweni, its Respite & Palliative Care Unit. The global theme for this year’s World Aids Day was ‘Let Communities Lead’.

“It called on communities and local organisations to shape and be involved in tailoring HIV responses to their unique needs and context.” There are currently approximately 3.7 million Aids orphans in South Africa (National Action Plan 2009- 2012) and Statistics South Africa in 2022 said the estimated population of South Africa included more than 5 million people aged 60 or older. IN SOUTH Africa, approximately half of all older persons live in households without any employed household members. Hact’s SEW programme saw 60 gogos (grandmothers) advance their sewing skills through Hact’s three sewing schools. | HACT In South Africa, approximately half of all older persons live in households without any employed household members.

Davidson said that their SEW programme saw 60 gogos (grandmothers) advance their sewing skills through Hact's 3 sewing schools. "Basic beginner courses were run in both Hammarsdale and KwaNdengezi and an advanced course was held in Molweni. All six months in length, these courses aim to empower gogos with the skills to sew for their own families, but to also turn their skill into an income source as they can start their own small businesses. "This year's courses were sponsored by Grindrod Logistics Africa (Pty) Ltd and the Kloof and Westville Round Tables by funds raised through their 6th annual golf day in April."