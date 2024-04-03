AKA accused deny links to his murder

Durban — The accused in the murder case of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, deny having links to the double murder. Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, are accused of shooting and killing musician Forbes, 35, and his friend, celebrity chef Motsoane, 41, outside the Wish restaurant in Florida Road, Durban, in February last year.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and five counts of attempted murder. Charges of money laundering were added against Ndimande, Mkhwanazi, Myeza and Gwabeni. Last week, the court learnt how accused number four, Gwabeni, allegedly received over R800 000 from Mfunda Gcaba, one of the family members of the infamous Gcaba family. The Gcaba family have since issued a statement, citing their shock at the revelation and emphasised their willingness to participate in the investigation.

On Tuesday, in a packed Durban Magistrate’s Court, the bail bid resumed for the suspects, in which their arguments were read to the court by their representatives. Myeza told the court that he was not employed by Gwabeni as a security officer and never received payment from him in this regard. He said that he did not possess a licence or permit to possess firearms. Myeza further denied the allegations of being the one who arranged, delivered and collected the firearms and Mercedes-Benz used in the commission of the crime. He said he was hospitalised for a gunshot wound on February 10, 2023, with a fractured ankle, making it impossible for him to be at the scene during the time of the shooting. “Despite me being unemployed due to continued incarceration, I submit that my family will be able to assist in paying bail. I ask that the court grants me bail in the amount of R5000,” said Myeza. Meanwhile, Mkhwanazi said he did not dispute that for security work he rendered without being paid over a period, he was eventually paid an amount of R100 000 by the fourth applicant.

“Furthermore, I got married on February 26, 2023. In African culture, there is something called Isipheko or Ukuphekisa which may be anything but is not limited to it being in monetary value. Hence, it was deposited into my wife's Capitec account, clearly referenced if I am not mistaken as '’wedding’,” he said. Lindokuhle Ndimande disputed ever going to Eswatini. He said he could not deny that his bank card was used in Eswatini, as it was a virtual card loaded onto his phone, in possession of one of the arrestees in Eswatini. Ndimande said that on that fateful evening, he was at Wish restaurant to meet up with a woman, but denied being a spotter. He said that before February 10, 2023, he had Discovery and Tyme Bank cards. Due to problems with these cards, Gwabeni used to deposit money -- after working as his driver, especially with long-distance trips -- into his brother’s bank accounts. He said that he was eventually paid R10 000 by Gwabeni for work rendered without being paid over some time.