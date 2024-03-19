AKA murder accused appear for separate string of charges including murder

Durban — Two of the men accused of killing South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes before appearing for bail application in this matter had another murder matter they are charged in postponed. Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, face 12 counts including two murders, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, five attempted murders, and money laundering.

It is alleged that Gwabs Mining, owned by accused Gwabeni, received an amount of R803 455 on the pretext that it was for the services of consult when in fact it had been for AKA’s murder. The attempted murders they are charged with are in relation to other people who had been around AKA on Florida Road at the time of his assassination. AKA was brazenly gunned down last year along with his friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane on Durban’s Florida Road.

On Monday in the Durban Magistrate’s Court, before the AKA matter was called up, Myeza and Lindani appeared alongside two other men charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, reckless and negligent driving, unlawful possession of automatic firearms, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and failure to render assistance. AKA murder accused Lindani Zenzele Ndimande and Siyanda Eddie Myeza next to him before the rapper’s case was called up appeared alongside two other men charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, reckless and unlawful possession of automatic firearms as well as attempted murder. Here it emerged that this matter was a part heard bail application that another magistrate had been dealing with, it was adjourned for March 27 when that magistrate would be available to deal with it. In the AKA matter, the bail affidavit of Lindani was read out by his legal representative where in it he said that the two other accused in the matter yet to be extradited to South Africa were his brothers.

The Empangeni taxi owner explained that his family and another in the industry were in violent conflict over routes in Malukazi and the taxi association had entered the fray, adding that he had lost six siblings after the intervention of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) which is a tier-two police tactical unit, part of the special operations element of the SAPS. “My siblings were forced to seek refuge in Swaziland I as they wanted and were going to be assassinated… The NIU when they came to my home said they would kill my family, they had come in search of me. My co-accused in Eswatini had been forewarned and fled. I have a fear of being assassinated while in custody, prison authorities would not afford me protection that is why I beg to be released on bail.” The father of five who is a parolee convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances said he intended to plead not guilty adding that he was willing to take the court into his full confidence that he would not be found guilty.

He claimed that the State’s case lacked evidence against him and challenged the State to produce eyewitnesses in his involvement or fingerprints linking him to the charges levelled against him. He also claimed that he was assaulted by police and forced to confess to AKA’s murder or divulge the names of those who were involved. So far the court has heard the bail affidavits of Ndimande, Myeza, and Mkhwanazi.