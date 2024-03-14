AKA murder accused claim innocence in bail application

Durban — The Durban Magistrate’s Court heard how two of the five men accused of killing South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes are out on bail on similar charges to the ones they are accused of in the musician's murder. This emerged during the men’s application yesterday (Thursday) as their defence attorneys read out their bail affidavits in court.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30; Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35; Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21; Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36; and, Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, face ten counts, including two of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and five attempted murders. The attempted murder counts they are charged with are in relation to other people who had been around AKA on Florida Road at the time of his assassination. AKA was brazenly gunned down, along with his friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane, on Durban’s Florida Road last year.

AKA’s father Tony Forbes was in the Durban Magistrate’s Court as the bail application for two of the accused kicked off. Picture: Anelisa Kubheka Mkhwanazi and Myeza went ahead with their application this was after it was established that the bail affidavits for the other three were not ready. It is expected that the court will hear their application on Monday. Both Mkhwanazi and Myeza are out on R5 000 bail on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. In their affidavits, they also said that they intended pleading not guilty to the charges levelled against them by State. From his affidavit read out by his legal representative, advocate Simpiwe Mlotshwa, it was established that Mkhwanazi owned two taxis under the auspices of the Dukuduku Taxi Association. His pregnant wife who is a teacher can afford R3 000 bail in this matter.

“Detectives are clutching at straws. They don't have anything linking me to crimes I am charged with.” He explained that on December 12, 2023, he noticed a car following him and after pulling him over, occupants identified themselves as police. “They said they were exercising an arrest in connection with William Kunene’s death. They travelled with me to Durban, Isipingo. They assaulted me and I was immediately surprised during the assault and tubing… They were demanding (from) me to make a confession for AKA’s murder instead of Kunene.

“I deny any involvement with AKA’s murder. From the time I was in custody on 12 December to the time I was released on bail on 8 Jan 2023 in jail and up until my arrest again on 27 Feb 2024, I have complied with bail conditions.” This was while Myeza, in his affidavit, referred to the State’s case as lacking credibility and saying it was somewhat “fragile”. “I'm an innocent man before this court,” said Myeza who also indicated that he would be pleading not guilty.