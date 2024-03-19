AKA murder accused says R800 000 was not for rapper’s hit

ANELISA KUBHEKA and NOLUTHANDO DLAMINI Durban — One of the accused in the AKA murder case alleged by the State to have received R803 455 on the pretext that it was for consulting services when in fact it had been for AKA’s murder, admitted to having the money paid into his business account but denied it was for purposes of the murder as alleged by the State.

Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, made this admission in his bail affidavit that was read out in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. “I shall now deal with the allegation, certainly as stated in the media, that I received R800 000.00 the day that the deceased were killed and that I transferred R133 000.00 to Lindokuhle Ndimande. Once again, the State is relying upon coincidence. I do not know anyone by the name of Sphamandla Ngcobo. The R803 000.00 was paid to me from a reputable company, whom I have done business with before. In fact, our business relationship goes back as early as three years back. Given the above, I record that the investigations shall reveal that this was not a once-off payment as alleged,” said the Durban University of Technology graduate in his affidavit. Gwabeni and his co-accused Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, face 12 counts including two murders, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, five attempted murders, and money laundering.

It is alleged that Gwabs Miningi owned by accused Gwabeni received an amount of R803 455 on the pretext that it was for the services of consulting when in fact it had been for AKA’s murder. The attempted murders they are charged with are in relation to other people who had been around AKA on Florida Road at the time of his assassination. AKA was brazenly gunned down last year along with his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane on Durban’s Florida Road last year.

“To give credence to my submission, I challenge the State to have regard to my bank statements. I reiterated that the above-mentioned payments were paid in respect of consulting work, bulk buying … It is true that I did transfer monies alleged as I had not paid the individuals concerned for some time as the nature of my work is that the supply of monies is not always constant and regular but goes through lean months and prosperous months so to speak,” said Gwabeni. He was the last accused to have his bail affidavit read. The matter was adjourned to March 27 for the State to present its evidence in the bail application. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.