Alleged child rapist arrested in Chatsworth

Durban — An alleged child rapist is expected in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday (today). KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the Chatsworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit has arrested a 28-year-old suspect for rape following an incident in which a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Tuesday, March 19, in the Welbedacht East area in Chatsworth.

“The suspect is appearing today (Monday) in Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court,” Netshiunda said. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said that in a bid to fight gender-based violence, the PT Alarms ambassadors assisted Chatsworth SAPS detectives to capture a suspect alleged to have kidnapped and raped a girl. Govindasamy said at 12pm on Saturday, the PT Alarms ambassadors met with the detective and followed up on leads concerning the rape and kidnapping case.

He said the girl claimed she had been abducted by a Welbedacht area man and held against her will. The girl also alleged she had been kept in a shack and raped multiple times for a week. “Investigations led the team to the Welbedacht area where the suspect could not be located,” Govindasamy said. “The suspect was tracked down by the PT Alarms ambassadors and Chatsworth SAPS detective to the Moorton grounds where he was successfully apprehended.”

Govindasamy said the suspect was arrested and detained at Chatsworth SAPS and will face charges of kidnapping and rape. Meanwhile, on Human Rights Day, United Democratic Movement secretary-general Yongama Zigebe said South Africa’s history is marked by a relentless pursuit of justice, equality and dignity for all its citizens. He said corruption has insidiously eroded the very essence of our human rights, manifesting in various forms detrimental to our collective well-being.