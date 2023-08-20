Alleged hitman apprehended after police intercept bus appears in court

Durban — One of the hitmen who will face at least 13 murder counts once the National Prosecuting Authority has consolidated all the cases against him and his co-accused, appeared alone in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Sbonelo Wiseman Shangase, 31, is charged with being found with found in possession of a rifle with 90 rounds of ammunition, he was allegedly found with these last year.

He was found with the gun that was concealed in his luggage bag on a bus heading to the Western Cape which was intercepted by police at a roadblock at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza. At that time police said that Shangase was wanted for a string of cases, including murder, attempted murder, car jacking, robbery, and kidnapping that were committed in Inanda, KwaMashu, Mayville, and other areas. Shangase’s matter was adjourned to August 29.

On August 25, Shangase is to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court along with his co-accused Talent Mkhize, 26, where the State intends on consolidating cases against two suspected KZN hitmen and they will be indicted to the Durban High Court. According to the charge sheet where they both appear as accused, the pair were charged with kidnapping, murder, and two counts of robbery with aggravated circumstances. It is alleged that in August last year, the two murdered Nhlanhla Patrick Goge, and a month after this in Ntuzuma they used a firearm in robbing Sibongile Dlamini of R140 000 cash in Ntuzuma.

Before this, in June had robbed Bongani Chamane of a rifle and pistol at Bridge City. When the two last appeared in the Ntuzuma court on July 9, the State indicated that Shangase had another matter he faced which was transferred from the Durban Magistrate's Court and asked that this case be postponed to the same date the two were to return to the court.