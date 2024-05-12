Allied Movement 4 Change guns for four seats in KZN legislature

Speaking to the paper a few hours before the party manifesto launch in Phoenix, Emam said he is looking at nothing less than four seats in the provincial chamber, adding that he believes the people of the province know his contributions very well. This was informed by the support he received when his party was collecting signatures in order to contest elections. He said his party did not experience difficulties in getting required signatures and hence is hoping to get four seats. The party’s premier candidate in the province is Sindi Mashinini who is also a former NFP leader.

“We are looking for four seats in the province and we are not unrealistic given that we managed to collect required signatures for us to be on the ballot. My party will play a meaningful role in the provincial politics after elections,” said Shaik.

The party will contest nationally. Emam said with the support he has in the Western Cape he is expecting six seats while hoping for four in Gauteng and eight in the national assembly.