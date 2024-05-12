Allied Movement 4 Change guns for four seats in KZN legislature

Durban — A new political party, Allied Movement 4 Change (AM4C) led by the former National Freedom Party MP Munzoor Shaik Emam, is gunning for four seats in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.
This was revealed to the Daily News by the founder ahead of the manifesto launch on Sunday.
Speaking to the paper a few hours before the party manifesto launch in Phoenix, Emam said he is looking at nothing less than four seats in the provincial chamber, adding that he believes the people of the province know his contributions very well. This was informed by the support he received when his party was collecting signatures in order to contest elections. He said his party did not experience difficulties in getting required signatures and hence is hoping to get four seats. The party’s premier candidate in the province is Sindi Mashinini who is also a former NFP leader.
“We are looking for four seats in the province and we are not unrealistic given that we managed to collect required signatures for us to be on the ballot. My party will play a meaningful role in the provincial politics after elections,” said Shaik.
The party will contest nationally. Emam said with the support he has in the Western Cape he is expecting six seats while hoping for four in Gauteng and eight in the national assembly.
Emam who was born in Merewent south of Durban, is a former founding member of the NFP together with late Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi.
There are 33 parties vying for 80 seats in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. With all indications that the province will be governed by coalition, votes for small parties are expected to play a major role in deciding which party leads the coalition government between ANC bloc and Multi-Party Charter group which includes IFP, DA, ActionSA and other small parties.
With an uMkhonto weSizwe Party and EFF potential coalition, small parties are likely to go with the coalition that will be prepared to give a better offer – probably Cabinet post.
