Aluminum entrepreneur wins Foya Award despite tough times

Durban — Embarking on an entrepreneurial journey is often sparked by a desire to instigate change. This is according to Bhekuzulu Gumbi, 26, the founder of Matawuzeni BMG aluminum and steel, who won the Foya Award for Manufacturing Founder of the Year under-30 category. Operating in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Matawuzeni encountered challenges ranging from late payments to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising costs, he said.

“Despite these hurdles, Matawuzeni stood resilient, providing general construction and fabrication services to our clientele.” Gumbi said that operating a manufacturing business in South Africa's tough economic conditions, and keeping that business alive with stage 6 load shedding at times, said something about the entrepreneur captaining the ship. He also said that the manufacturing industry in the country was in decline and had been for years. He added that the steel industry was in severe distress.

"Large manufacturing companies in SA are struggling. Lack of demand for goods in SA, unreliable power supply from Eskom and continued use of imported products instead of locally manufactured goods are all factors dragging down the local manufacturing industry. Never mind how the small players survive,” he said. Bhekuzulu Gumbi, 26, the founder of Matawuzeni BMG aluminum and steel, the Foya Awards for Manufacturing Founder of the year under 30 category 2023 winner. l SUPPLIED Gumbi was also invited by Foya on February 10 as an esteemed guest at their Limitless event. “I am happy I lifted the South African flag high for winning a Manufacturing Founder of the Year Award all the way from Kenya to South Africa. As Matawuzeni BMG we are grateful for this amazing platform created for entrepreneurs to be recognised globally. My entrepreneurial prowess was recognised with the Founder of the Year Award, a global acknowledgement that brought the SA flag high," he said.

Inspired by the dream of making a difference, Matawuzeni emerged in the northern KZN region in 2019, with a vision to provide homes through the manufacturing of aluminum windows and doors. Gumbi said that he wanted to be the change he wanted to see in the local community and country at large, highlighting the pivotal moment when the need for housing struck a chord during a visit to the Mvunyane area in Pongola. “The turning point for Matawuzeni came with the global marketing initiative, which aimed at promoting localisation, import replacement, and facilitating enterprise supplier development in the aluminum, metals, and steel industries.

“Meeting the stringent entry criteria, I applied in June 2021, marking the beginning of a transformative journey," he said. Gumbi said he believed the skills he received from this programme were the ones that shaped him to be recognised globally by Foya. "In the projects Matawuzeni undertakes, quality is non-negotiable. We do not compromise on quality. Matawuzeni sets itself apart by offering tailor-made steel and aluminum doors, garage doors, windows, and burglar guards. My competitive advantages: affordability, flexibility, and a quicker turnaround time on projects," he said.