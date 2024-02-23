Amandlethu Secondary alumni donate uniforms to needy pupils

Durban — Alumni of Amandlethu Secondary School in Inanda have embarked on an initiative to donate school uniforms to underprivileged pupils. The Ikusasa Non-Profit Organisation which is composed of different professionals seeks to instil confidence in pupils from a poor background.

Founding member of Ikusasa, Xolani Sibisi, who is now a qualified attorney, said they intend to encourage underprivileged pupils to pursue their dreams without the fear of being judged by peers who come from well-off backgrounds. “The struggle of coming from poor families is one of the biggest challenges that may sometimes lead to dropping out of school. With this initiative, we are trying to fight for a better future for our youth,” he said. “We are also planning to rope in more in the programme, such as career advice for the youth so they can learn about more job careers that are available to those who want to further their studies after high school. We also intend to help those who plan to work after high school, by unveiling to them the available learnerships.”

Sibisi said he hoped the drive would help guide the youth, who need to be led in the right direction to achieve their dreams and aspirations. The team comprises 19 alumni which include teachers, attorneys, architects, taxi owners and other professionals. School principal Musawenkosi Brian Mlawu thanked the organisation for reaching out to the school in a way that would benefit the underprivileged pupils.

"This initiative will benefit the school in various ways and we believe it's also a motivation that will promote positive self-confidence with better grades and test scores," said Mlawu. Amandlethu Secondary project co-ordinator Silondiwe Ngidi pleaded for more donations from community members who are willing to help the school.