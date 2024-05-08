AMC on the ball with new soccer sponsorship and to score voters

Durban — A newly-founded political party, the African Movement Congress (AMC), is expected to hand over a R250 000 sponsorship towards the Phoenix Safa-Fifa Football Association tournament at the Siphosuthu Road sports ground in Mount Edgecombe on Saturday. The intercity tournament features 34 football associations from across KwaZulu-Natal, including Greater Durban eThekwini, KwaDukuza in Stanger, Port Shepstone and Pietermaritzburg.

Businessman, racehorse owner, philanthropist and founding presidential leader Roy Chockalingam Moodley described it as one of the biggest sports fundings for the soccer-crazy community of Phoenix. Moodley said the AMC will focus on a sports and recreation portfolio ahead of the May 29, national, provincial and regional elections. Moodley said politics and parliamentary participation and representation have to include sports, arts and recreation to build a new society of cultural diversity and hope for the future. Moodley, whose political involvement in Phoenix and uMhlanga has spanned four decades, said the current climate of economic woes and lack of jobs for young adults and the youth makes it crucial to find an alternative “to get this important sector of our population focused on playing sports”.

“We believe that football is the way forward and I can assure you that these participating communities will produce national caps for the Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana national squads,” said Moodley. The AMC would unveil its manifesto aimed at rescuing the country’s sagging economy and lack of socio-economic opportunities, particularly for the marginalised communities of Phoenix and the INK cluster – Inanda, Newtown and KwaMashu – and other inner-city suburbs and townships where unemployment and poverty reside. Speaking on where his football journey began, Moodley said, “I played in Chatsworth United as a striker – number 9 – during my young days. I played there until I left Chatsworth. I still played indoors and informally across Verulam and uMhlanga with friends.”

Moodley said Jomo Sono was his favourite player growing up and he did not miss a match where the star played. “I would not miss it because of his style of play. When he had the ball, everyone screamed. I have supported Newcastle United from early on. I have monitored their growth and progress.” Roy Chockalingam Moodley and Seelan Achary. | TUMI PAKKIES Independent Newspapers Despite this, Moodley said none of the current players stand out for him.

Outside of football, he said, community development has been his primary focus. His work has included funding cemeteries in KZN and helping to build the Phoenix Community Court. He said he initially did not intend to stand for elections, but saw how his community is suffering and decided to do it for the community. Moodley said he has three children and they play an important role in his decision to assist the community. “My family mean a lot, that’s why I cannot see the community suffering because there’s no implementation and no progress for the community.”

He made reference to the petrol price going up and with it, food, transport, and more. He advocated more regulation in these fields. “But when petrol goes down, the food price does not go down – so who is suffering? The community – non-motorists – still suffer. Who do we blame? The same people who put the cross/ vote for the wrong people. People’s minds must change and they must vote for people who will make progress.” Moodley referred to the UK and said that they looked beyond race as they wanted to rescue the economy.

“They never looked at race, they looked at the future of their family, not their pockets.” Moodley’s wingman is the AMC premier candidate and popular former anti-apartheid activist, Seelan Achary, of Phoenix. Achary began his anti-establishment activism against unjust laws and sports racism in local football. His political candidacy comes out of a historic involvement in the broader communities. He cut his teeth in school protests and politics in 1980 and led student protests against inferior education policies and poor teacher salaries.

Achary turned to football management and coaching Collegians, Blue Stars, Oceans and the Young Springboks since 1987; was head of the Shri Mariammen Temple Society since 1997; and served the Phoenix Child Welfare Society, Phoenix Youth Centre, Phoenix Interfaith Forum, and North Coast Diwali Celebrations Committee. He has been the face of the 1860 Commemoration Council since 1999. He recently criticised the ANC provincial government and City council's plan to erect a bell, budgeted at R10 million 10 years ago, rather than a bronze statue to honour the 1860 indentured labourers who had contributed to growing the sugar industry economy.