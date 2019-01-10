Picture: Pixabay

Durban - A Metro policewoman was allegedly bitten by a woman believed to be an ANC political activist when she approached her for obstructing traffic, resulting in reinforcements having to be called in. The woman apparently caused a “huge scene” on Mahatma Gandhi (Point) Road, ignoring the two other Metro Police officers.

The woman, said to be an ANC activist in the eThekwini region, allegedly swore, insulted and assaulted the unnamed officer for warning her against parking at an illegal parking spot and impeding traffic.

Sibusiso Banda, a witness to the incident, said he was appalled by the woman’s behaviour.

“She parked outside Osman’s factory shop yesterday (Monday), causing traffic and refused to move. She even ignored the police siren warning her to move away.

“She was very rude to the police and told them they have stress because they will only get paid on the 25th. She also swore at them and showed them her underwear,” Banda said.

What angered him was that she allegedly looked down on the police and kept shouting, “do you know me?”

He said police then called for back-up, but a man believed to be her husband became defensive.

“Instead of him defusing the situation, he became defensive. He claimed to work in the mayor’s office.

“In the end she was arrested and granted R1 000 bail and the case was adjourned to February 12 for further investigation,” he said.

Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad confirmed the incident and said Metro Police officers were called for back-up. He said he could also confirm that a Metro Police officer was involved but he was uncertain of the circumstances.

“We are not sure if it was an ANC member or a member of the public, but the call was that it was a member of the public,” Sewpersad said.

Jaycee Ncanana, the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) provincial secretary, said: “We want to see the eThekwini Municipality taking action. Our member cannot be abused while on duty.

“People will not respect the police and police will also lose confidence,” Ncanana added.

He said they would do their best to make sure the case went to book but because the assailant was a woman, they doubted that anything would be done.

He also said the couple’s behaviour reflected that some people were seemingly exempt from the law.

“We want to see that everyone is equal in terms of the law. We don’t care where they work or who they work for. We will support this matter to the end,” Ncanana said.

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about the abuse of women in South Africa, but Ncanana said he hoped that light would be shed on women abusing men.

The National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson, Natasha Kara, had not commented or confirmed the court appearance at the time of publication.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident.

She said on Monday before 2pm, a 45-year-old woman was arrested for obstructing traffic, malicious damage to property, resisting arrest and crimen injuria.

“She was charged and released on R1000 bail. She appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today (yesterday),” Gwala said.

Attempts to confirm whether the woman was an ANC member were unsuccessful.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu referred the Daily News to the party’s eThekwini region for comment.

Regional spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli could not be reached for comment.

Daily News