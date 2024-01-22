ANC celebrates its fallen hero

Durban — Former ANC provincial chairperson and ambassador of South Africa to India Sbu Ndebele said the newly formed parties will never triumph over the ANC. Ndebele was speaking during the wreath-laying ceremony held in Ndwedwe on Sunday.

The ceremony was aimed at celebrating the late founding member of the local ANC branch, Million Meyiwa, who was stabbed to death by an IFP supporter in January 1994 in Sonkombo, Ndwedwe, during political conflict in the area. Meyiwa was killed a few days before the first-ever democratic elections in 1994. Ndebele said the ANC is a party that has a significant and interesting history and stands firm to its democratic methods and objectives.

“We have seen new political parties being created through the years and everyone is free to do so. But the main objective is to understand the foundation of your party. The ANC in its method and objective is democratic and it is that democracy that makes us confident enough and unshaken. “We are moving with the people of KwaZulu-Natal and they have never disappointed us because they know that the party stands for peace, development and reconciliation. And these are the foundations on which the ANC is based and we are here to consolidate the victories that were scored in the past,” said Ndebele. NEC member and Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala said the ANC is investing resources to ensure that its members learn more about the heroes of “our” Struggle.

"As we renew the ANC, cadres of the movement are beginning to understand the importance of patriotism, love for the people and the idea of a greater calling to become a humble servant of the people. Importantly, this freedom and democracy we are enjoying is a result of the sacrifices of the late comrade Million Meyiwa," said Zikalala. Meyiwa was a young mobiliser whose energy galvanised the community of Ndwedwe to openly support the ANC.