Durban — Plans to unblock the bottlenecks that stand between service delivery and communities formed part of the discussions during the ANC eThekwini region’s elective conference. On Friday, the eThekwini region elected its leadership at the Regional General Council (RGC) in the Hellenic Hall in Durban North.

Among the positions filled was that of regional treasurer. The position has been vacant for more than a year. The former regional treasurer, Nomthandazo “Zoe” Shabalala, died in July last year.

Ayanda Ndlovu was elected regional treasurer. Nokuthula Zibi-Hlophe and Cheryl Sisoka were elected additional members. From left, Musa Nciki (regional secretary), Thembo Ntuli (deputy regional chairperson) and Nkosenhle Madlala (deputy regional secretary). Picture: Supplied The eThekwini region delegates, representing 83 branches across the region, discussed their plans for the 2024 national elections and made a declaration to commit to strengthening political education across the branches and zones. National executive committee member Zizi Kodwa, provincial chairperson Sboniso Duma and provincial executive members witnessed the eThekwini General Council.

The new leaders and delegates discussed the plans to unblock the bottlenecks that stand between service delivery and communities. The plans include: Access to economic opportunities and job creation.

Adequate access to water, electricity and other basic services.

A crime-free city where all communities felt safe.

A responsive, efficient and effective municipality.

A thriving township economy.

Increased support for small businesses in the informal sector. The delegates also instructed the leadership to remove the Tender Selection System and to deal with all managers who were not complementing the vision of the ANC towards elections.

ANC eThekwini regional spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said that with eThekwini being the biggest region in the country, it was encouraging that delegates have emerged from the RGC united. Mkhize said the eThekwini Region's unity was reflected in the election of the comrades; none of the positions were contested.