ANC KZN wishes the Daily News a happy 145th birthday

Durban — The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has sent the Daily News a message for its 145th birthday celebration. ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said: “On behalf of the past and present leaders of the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal, we invite the people of this province to celebrate the 145th birthday of the Daily News.”

“Undoubtedly, the Daily News has over the years shaped the thinking of the people of this province through an army of independent journalists who have always been armed with nothing but their pens.” Mtolo said the ANC in the province saluted current editor Ayanda Mdluli, his army of journalists and all categories of staff for their dedication to telling the story of KZN. “On this important day, may your pens continue dripping the ink of: Truth, Wisdom and Social Justice.

“And more importantly, we wish the entire Daily News team strength over the next 145 years,” Mtolo continued. “May you continue to be the voice of the voiceless. “Armed with your pens – be the fearless champions of socio-economic transformation,” Mtolo said. He called on all the structures of the ANC, leaders of society and the public at large to welcome Daily News journalists as they visit all corners of the province to uncover the truth.

“Under a democratic country, we must allow Daily News and all other journalists to hold the powerful accountable,” Mtolo said. “Once again, Happy 145th birthday to the Daily News – our window to a prosperous KwaZulu-Natal.” Mdluli said the Daily News had been through a lot as a publication. It went through the July riots and the devastating floods.