ANC leader in the dock for reckless driving

Durban — The regional secretary of the ANC in eThekwini was expected back in the Durban Magistrate’s Court in April. This was after he was released on bail on Thursday after being charged with reckless driving and operating an unlicensed vehicle. Musa Nciki is accused alongside his bodyguard Ivan Khoza. The State alleges that the men were driving along Lighthouse Road in uMhlanga on March 6, when they committed the offences.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that the men faced an alternative charge to reckless driving – disregard for a road traffic signal (a red traffic signal). “They were released on bail of R5000 each, and the case was remanded to April 10 for further investigation,” she said. In a statement, ANC Provincial Secretary Bheki Mtolo said the party had received media inquiries about Nciki’s arrest, adding that they would be in a position to comment once having received a report from the leadership in eThekwini region.

“At this stage, it would not be appropriate for the ANC to comment on matters that are in the hands of law enforcement agencies.” The Democratic Alliance in KZN said in a statement that Nciki was allegedly found in possession of bags with large amounts of money and unlicensed firearms. DA Premier candidate for KZN Chris Pappas welcomed the arrest, adding that the incident comes as no surprise to the DA and concerned residents but merely underscores the corruption and illegal activities the ANC is synonymous with.

“However, the incident raises serious questions which the corrupt ANC must answer, such as what was the money for and where did it come from? Could the money be possibly linked to the missing millions in eThekwini? Millions meant for housing for the poor or disaster relief? “Is it possible that the money was going to be used to fund the ANC’s campaign in the province as they desperately try to cling to power? The ANC cannot preach about combating corruption while their own politicians gallivant in the dark of night with bags of unexplained money and unlicensed firearms. Citizens deserve better.” He said the DA would be following up on these developments and called for the law and the judicial system to be given the necessary space it needed without a hint of political interference.

IFP Durban Metro chairperson Mdu Nkosi said the arrest brought about the question of leading by example. “It’s unfortunate that it seems that the leader in question is unable to get his bodyguards to abide by the rules of the road. This will have ramifications for his organisation and it has brought his integrity into question. “Time will tell as to why they felt it necessary to run a red robot as the court process unfolds; the issue of driving an unlicensed vehicle raises a lot of questions.”

An advocacy group for road safety, South Africans Against Drunk Driving said road crashes in South Africa were high and so were the deaths and injuries because many people disregarded the law and rules of the road. “In the latest global statistics on road safety, road deaths went up 17% in Africa. People who disregard the rules of the road simply do not see that these are actually criminal offences and incredible consequences can be caused if you drive recklessly and go through red robots,” said founder Caro Smit. She applauded law enforcement on the arrest, adding that it was sending a message out that no one is above the law. She hoped it served as a deterrent to others.