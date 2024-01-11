ANC slams Zuma for ‘stealing’ to get Nkandla

Durban — ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary-general Bheki Mtolo has lambasted uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party members for following former president Jacob Zuma, whom he labelled as a “villain” that allegedly stole R246 million of taxpayers’ money to build his home in Nkandla. Mtolo was addressing the South African Democratic Teachers Union provincial executive committee meeting held on Tuesday evening in Durban.

He expressed his disappointment that people were allowing Zuma to deceive them while he “stole” enough money to have built 2 733 houses for ex-MK veterans. “Zuma believes that if it is not the ANC, uMkhonto we Sizwe is the next property that should benefit his family. This resulted in him and his daughter seizing the name for their selfish benefit,” said Mtolo. He said uMkhonto we Sizwe would always be associated with the ANC and democracy which was attained through the blood and sweat of many heroes and heroines.

“Many of them (uMkhonto weSizwe combatants) did not live long enough to enjoy the fruits of their labour, dedication, and sacrifices. It is up to us comrades to do more in honour of Cde Sihle Mbongwa, Cde Zinto Cele, Cde Portia Ndwandwe, Andrew Zondo, and many other departed comrades of our revolution,” he said. He said that the true MK and the entire mass democratic movement fought for the majority of the people of this country to vote for the government of their choice, not the “fake” former ANC president. In 2016, public protector Thuli Madonsela, who investigated the R246m spent on Zuma’s private compound in Nkandla, ruled that Zuma should pay for the chicken run, kraal, and the amphitheatre because they were not security related.

The Constitutional Court later in the year delivered a judgment that compelled Zuma to repay the state R7.8n used to refurbish his private home at Nkandla which was made at taxpayers’ expense. MK was approached for comment on Tuesday but had not responded at the time of going to press. Independent political analyst Thobani Khumalo said: “I was surprised that Mtolo attacked Zuma during the meeting while they were the ones who kept visiting Nkandla seeking advice when Zuma was still with the ANC. I don’t understand why they are attacking him, while Zuma is busy on the ground talking to the people who are joining MK.