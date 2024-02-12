ANC suspends seven councillors in Umzumbe Local Municipality

Durban — The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it had acted firmly by summarily suspending seven councillors in the Umzumbe Local Municipality on Monday. The ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the suspended councillors participated in a “circus“ purporting to be a special council meeting on Friday. Mtolo said that the seven councillors voted with the Inkatha Freedom Party and ”elected a fake mayor“.

The council meeting endorsed a motion of no-confidence against ANC Mayor Bongani Nyuswa, instead electing the IFP’s Mlungisi Ndlovu. The ANC fingered expelled former speaker, Sibonelo Maphumulo, as the man behind the plot to oust Nyuswa. The ANC said that Thulo Mkhugo of ward 01; Sibonakaliso Hadebe - of ward 02; Bheki Ngema of ward 03; Mduduzi Msomi of ward 04; Mhlengi Luthuli of ward 16; Thuthukani Jeza of ward 19 and Smangele Dlamini of ward 20 were suspended

Mtolo said the suspension meant that the councillors were not allowed to call any community meeting as ANC public representatives. Mtolo said that failure to adhere to the conditions of their suspension would lead to their immediate expulsion from the ANC. He added that the suspended councillors were expected to adhere to the conditions outlined below: They are not allowed to convene or attend any meetings of the ANC. They are prohibited from attending Mzumbe Council meetings as ANC public representatives; They served in the council under the banner of the ANC therefore, following their suspension, they cannot participate in the council meetings as ANC representatives. “All ANC members who swear allegiance to the ANC have to accept that they serve the ANC and ultimately the people under the banner of the organization. ANC members who swear allegiance to the organization are expected to subordinate their interest to its (party’s) strategic objectives,” Mtolo stated.

On December 13, 2023, the ANC announced the expulsion of former Speaker Sibonelo Maphumulo after a disciplinary process following a litany of charges of misconduct against him. Maphumulo is alleged to have convened the meeting illegally. Mtolo said that ANC structures had previously marched to the provincial office in protest against Maphumulo’s conduct. After Maphumulo’s expulsion, the ANC informed the Electoral Commission of South Africa that having ceased to be a member of the ANC, Maphumulo could no longer occupy the seat of the ANC in the Umzumbe Local Municipality, and therefore a vacancy was declared.

Sibonelo Maphumulo. Picture: Supplied. Regarding the episode involving the seven suspended councillors, Mtolo said that supporting another political organisation or party, other than an organisation in alliance with the ANC, was a clear violation of the ANC constitution. Mtolo added that the ANC was renewing itself and was determined to act firmly against any violation of the party’s constitution. “The ANC has acted in the past and will never stop acting decisively against office bearers or public representatives who fail, refuse and or neglect to abide by the provisions of the Constitution of the ANC, its Standing Orders, Rules, Regulations, Resolutions and policies adopted,” Mtolo said.

He said the seven councillors had behaved in a manner which weakened the ANC and compromised the unity within its ranks. Mtolo added that the ANC remained committed to ensure that service delivery was not affected in the Umzumbe Local Municipality. “The ANC will convene community meetings and ensure that all deployees of the ANC across all levels strengthen service delivery for the benefit of residents,” Mtolo said.