ANC ‘trying to shift goal posts’ to incorporate the DA-governed uMngeni into Impendle, Mpofana councils

Durban — A concerned member of the public, Mike Wood, has put pen to paper accusing the ANC of attempting to “steal” a well-run uMngeni Municipality back into its hands, and said the attempt “flies” in the face of the voters of the DA-governed municipality”. This came after the ANC approached the municipal demarcation board to incorporate the DA-governed uMngeni into the councils of Impendle and Mpofana.

In his letter, Wood said: “Under the capable leadership of mayor Chris Papas and team, the council has been turned around in a short space of time. Loans have been repaid, employment has been created, plant and equipment has been purchased to assist with service delivery. Huge strides have been made to promote tourism in the area, and that will and has led to more employment.” He added that the municipality stepped in when the ANC-led provincial government could not deliver food to schools in the areas. “This was driven by the mayor and his team. Service delivery is at a high.”

Wood added that the ANC “would have us believe that service will improve in Impendle and Mpofana”. “This begs the question: why has the service delivery not been of the required standard since the ANC has been in government in these councils since 1995? “This attempt to amalgamate uMngeni into a broader municipality must be rejected with the contempt it deserves.

“Where the DA governs, they govern better and for all,” he said. Mooi-uMngeni constituency leader Greg Krumbock said that this is nothing but the ANC’s political ploy to get rid of the DA in this region, so they were using the demarcation incorporation ploy to take over this municipality. Krumbock said that since the DA took over the municipality in November 2021, the residents were happy about the service delivery in the area.

“When we took over, only 131 received the indigent grant to help assist those households who meet the requirements and receive free water and electricity. “Our mayor, Chris Papas, is very popular with all residents here, and you can find him interacting with different races in the area. He even speaks IsiZulu fluently, which makes him even more loved and accepted here. “The uMngeni Municipality budget is well-run, and service delivery is well-received by all.”

Because of the DA’s successes, Krumbock added, the ANC is now doing all it can to fight the DA and get rid of the only party that is changing people’s lives for the better. Krumbock said the public was very unhappy about what the ANC was trying to do, and many were flocking into the municipal hall to voice their objections. “If you come to Howick now, you cannot see even a single pothole, people have water, electricity and other human needs.

“Moving the goal posts is what I’m hearing from the voters her – all those who come here echo similar sentiments,” Krumbock stressed. ANC Moses Mabhida Regional secretary Samora Ndlovu said the matter was still under discussion. “But it is true that the municipal demarcation board is currently undertaking public engagements of all stakeholders interested in the matter to determine whether the municipality is incorporated or not, and these are going to close on May 2. Thereafter the board will make a determination, and then make its decision around this matter,” Ndlovu added.