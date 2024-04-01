ANC visits the late Zulu prince Mcwayizeni’s family in Nongoma

Durban – A high-powered delegation of the ANC is expected to visit the family of the late Prince Mcwayizeni Zulu at the KwaNxangiphilile Royal Residence in Nongoma on Monday (today). Zulu was once a regent. He was the son of the late King Solomon kaDinuzulu and an uncle to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

From 1968 to 1971, Zulu acted as a regent of King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu. Zulu became the Special Adviser after Zwelithini was crowned in 1971. The visit takes place amid heightened tension between the party and the royal family. This was sparked by a spat between ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma and the king’s traditional prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi in which Duma grabbed the microphone while Buthelezi was speaking at a recent event to commemorate the late King Dinuzulu. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said the visit marked the beginning of a series of activities celebrating 30 years of freedom. The party said it would honour Zulu for his contribution and dedication to the liberation struggle.

“The ANC leadership will spend time with Ndlunkulu MaNtombela and the entire family as part of showing deep appreciation to this great family of our leader. Zulu dedicated his life to the ANC in line with the teachings of Honorary President King Dinuzulu who donated 10 cows during the formation of the party. Zulu was a fearless leader who campaigned for the ANC during the most difficult periods in our history,” the party said. Zulu was the first senior Zulu royal to be elected as a member of the ANC National Executive Committee in 1992 when the party held its first conference in South Africa after it was unbanned. The conference was held at the then University of Durban-Westville. In 1994, Zulu was elected as a member of Parliament. In September 1994 Zulu and King Zwelithini reconciled, performing the ritual pouring of ashes on their hands as a sign of their reconciliation. Zulu never reconciled with late Zulu traditional prime minister inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Zulu died in 1999. Buthelezi did not attend his funeral because of the rift between them. Zulu is alleged to have played cat and mouse with the late Buthelezi. Their fight was believed to be over the position of the traditional prime minister which Zulu, by virtue of his seniority in the royal family, was said to have thought belonged to him. Their rift is said to have come to head when Buthelezi, as the then Chief Minister of the KwaZulu government, announced that Zulu and the king were planning to form a political party to oppose him and Inkatha. In that meeting, which was held in the legislature in Ulundi, the king was said to have fled in tears.