ANCWL lambastes men dictating to women in the ANC

Durban — ANC Women’s League president Sisisi Tolashe lambasted men who interfere with the matters of the women’s league in the organisation. She was speaking during the Mayihlome Manifesto Launch Prayer held on Thursday at the Westridge Tennis Club in Durban. This comes after allegations that some men in the ANC are causing ructions in the women’s league.

Scores of people who flocked to the tennis club were in their ANC regalia, while congregants of various churches who also attended the prayer showed in their church uniforms. Addressing the public, Tolashe said no man in the organisation has the right to dictate to the ANCWL. “We are not afraid. We fear no one and nothing when it comes to that. We did not join anyone but the ANC. As we are preparing ourselves for the door-to-door campaigns, we are not afraid of those who criticise us during the campaigns because nothing will stop us from loving the ANC,” she said.

In November last year, KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Siboniso Duma was widely criticised for imposing himself and undermining Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube in lifting the Webb Ellis Cup with Eben Etzebeth during the Durban leg of the Springboks’ national victory parade of their fourth Rugby World Cup win. In the video, Duma is seen taking over the lifting of the Webb Ellis Cup from Dube-Ncube, whose hands were left in the air. Duma’s action angered the ANCWL, which lashed out at him. The video went viral and sparked controversy on social media, with many South Africans characterising it as displaying sexism and undermining Dube-Ncube.

The ANC in KZN doubled down on the trophy-lifting saga which confronted Duma, saying they were in possession of a letter from Dube-Ncube in which it claims she asked him to do the honours due to her height. Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula condemned men who want sexual favours when women apply for promotions. “Women in the ANC are very powerful and they should not lose hope. A woman deserving a promotion because of her dedication and commitment should not be harassed when it is time for elevation in the workplace,” he said.

ANCWL KZN senior member Bongi Sithole-Moloi thanked the KZN leadership, which she said supported the ANCWL in all regions. “We applaud the leaders for their unwavering support. We are ready as the women’s league and believe that the party will win the elections. We will vote for the ANC and we are not going anywhere,” said Sithole-Moloi. The ANC Mayihlome Manifesto Launch will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 11am on Saturday.