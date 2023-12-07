Another business robbery and rape probed by Durban cops

Durban — Police in Durban are investigating another case of business robbery and rape following an incident earlier this week. The stolen property was found abandoned on the same day as the incident.

Kival Singh, from Security Force, a private security company, said that on December 3 before midnight, their operators received a distress call from their security officer reporting an incident at a neighbouring property. Singh said that their tactical members arrived on the scene and learnt that two suspects entered the property and tied up employees and the security guard. During the robbery, one of the victims was sexually assaulted. The company said that information was shared about what was taken and the direction in which the suspects fled.

“Our officers searched the dense bush leading to the canal. The suspects had discarded the stolen items and fled. Property to the value of approximately R100 000 was recovered. Multiple truck batteries, tools, jacks, and cables were retrieved,” Singh said. “(We wish a) speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.” Singh added that it appeared that the property recovered may have been stolen from multiple properties, because it consisted of was more than what was taken from the business robbery they had responded to.

It is alleged that two suspects entered a business premises in Clairwood and held up the employees. One of the suspects allegedly raped a woman. Multiple truck batteries, tools, jacks, and cables were recovered. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “It is alleged that on December 4, 2023, two unknown men entered the business premises at Clairwood and held the employees. One of the suspects allegedly raped a woman who was at the same premises. The suspects stole two truck batteries, a welding machine and other items before fleeing the scene.” She said the stolen property was found abandoned on the same day on Dayal Road. “Brighton Beach SAPS is investigating charges of business robbery and rape,” Gwala added.

Meanwhile, at the end of November, police arrested eight suspects for the robbery and rapes that occurred in the Department of Transport offices in Merebank. At the time, police said the arrest was made hardly a day after the incident, where the suspects stole equipment worth more than R280 000 and raped three women security guards. It is alleged the suspects gained entry inside the department’s Merebank premises, held the security guards hostage and helped themselves to valuables belonging to the state. In the process, the eight suspects, who were reportedly armed with firearms and knives, allegedly took turns in raping the three security guards.