Another femicide murder accused appears in court

Durban — A man alleged to have stabbed his ex-lover multiple times killing her appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday. This followed his arrest on Friday nearly three weeks after the murder of Zama Girlie Mthembu.

Mlamuli Micheal Qaba is alleged to have killed Mthembu in Kenville on the Day of Reconciliation and fled to another province after the commission of the alleged offence. It is alleged that Qaba went to the place Mthembu was renting in Kenville and confronted her about the protection order she had obtained against him. The two got into an argument and he left. It’s alleged that he returned a short while later. That was when Mthembu was stabbed about 25 times on her upper body.

The accused was arrested after investigations by the Greenwood Park SAPS led to where he had fled outside of KwaZulu-Natal. It’s alleged that the murder weapon was also recovered when he was arrested. The accused made a brief appearance in court where the charge against him -- premeditated murder -- was put to him and his rights were explained.

Qaba indicated he was going to apply for Legal Aid and his case was adjourned to later this month for the purposes of bail investigations. This is the second gender based violence murder reported in the media to have occurred in December. On December 21, Vyaksha Sookdew, 35, was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a hammer, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. Police were led to her body three days later by her ex-lover after he had confessed to the murder.

On Friday, Sugandran Rodney Naicker, who is charged with Sookdew's murder, was denied bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court. Naicker's matter was adjourned to February 16 for further investigations. The State said DNA, the crime scene photo album and the post-mortem report were still outstanding.