Another store robbed in the Durban North area

Durban North police are investigating another business robbery after a cellphone store was robbed at La Lucia Mall on Friday. On Wednesday, April 10, a store was robbed at Kensington Square, also in the Durban North area.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in Durban North are investigating a case of business robbery following an incident in which suspects robbed certain business premises on April 12. “The suspects fled with various gadgets.” KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said a business robbery occurred at a cellphone store in the La Lucia area on Friday afternoon.

Naidoo said members of KZN VIP and multiple other emergency services responded to the scene. He said it was established that three male armed suspects held up the store and stole an undisclosed amount of valuables before locking up the staff in a storeroom. “One person was treated on the scene by KZN VIP medics and transported to hospital,” Naidoo said.

However, La Lucia Mall said no shots were fired nor were there any injuries relating to a robbery at one of the mall’s cellphone outlets. “La Lucia Mall extends its gratitude to the SAPS and on-site security, for their effective and efficient handling of the situation, ensuring the safety of our patrons and staff,” it said. “We would like to reassure our valued customers that La Lucia Mall remains committed to providing a safe shopping experience. We appreciate the support of our community and will continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our shoppers remains our top priority.”

Suspects fled with various gadgets after a business robbery at La Lucia Mall on Friday. Picture: KZN VIP Protection Services In an unrelated incident on Wednesday, two armed suspects entered a store on Adelaide Tambo Drive in Durban North, took cellphones, laptops and jewellery and fled the scene. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Durban North SAPS are investigating a case of business robbery. ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that just after 10.30am, the service responded to numerous calls of a shooting incident at a popular shopping centre on Kensington Drive in Durban North.

Jamieson said paramedics found a male, believed to be in his 40s, had sustained a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was stabilised on the scene by ALS Paramedics before he was transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Kensington Square management issued a statement on its Facebook page, revealing that earlier on Wednesday one of the stores within Kensington Square was targeted by robbers who fled the scene in a getaway vehicle. Management said as the suspects were leaving the premises, a staff member pursued them into the street. Upon realising they were being chased, the suspects fired a shot, injuring the staff member in the leg.

Management reported the employee was in a stable condition and they wished him a speedy recovery. Management clarified that contrary to some reports circulating on social media, there was no hijacking involved in this incident. An official investigation is under way.