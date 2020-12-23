Anti-corruption unit cop gets bail for allegedly taking a bribe

Durban - A senior policeman from the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit was charged for corruption and released on bail in the Durban Regional Court yesterday. The arrest of Colonel Kamelash Dalip Singh, 56, better known as KD Singh, at his office on Monday, sent shockwaves through the police sector. Magistrate P Naidoo granted him bail of R5 000 and adjourned the matter for further investigation until February 2021. According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, Singh was allegedly approached by the complainant in a case of theft, which was under investigation by Singh’s unit. “The complainant allegedly requested a progress report in the case. He was allegedly informed that something was wrong with the case. Singh allegedly promised to assist the complainant on condition that he was paid a gratification of R5 000 for Christmas,” Mhlongo said.

Hawks officers from the Durban Serious Corruption Investigation unit were alerted.

“The matter was then reported to the Hawks members. An undercover operation was conducted. Officers swooped in on his office where he was caught red-handed after accepting cash from the complainant. He was subsequently placed under arrest and charged accordingly,” Mhlongo added.

Prosecutor Nhlakanipho Mzulwini said the State did not oppose bail.

He said the State was requesting cellphone records for the investigation. Singh’s lawyer Michelle Sewsunker told the court that her client did not have any previous convictions or pending cases.

He was married with two children. He also had a fixed address.

Outside court, Singh said his integrity was at stake, it was a setup and the arrest was meant to tarnish his reputation.

There was an outpouring of support for Singh outside court.

A man who claimed to be his friend said: ”When people do good work, they get hit the hardest.”

Another said Singh was at the forefront of arresting crooked police officers and was onto a big syndicate.

“Who stands to gain if Singh is out of the way? Look at it deeper. It was a vendetta. Does he need R5 000?” another supporter told the Independent Media reporter outside court.

The South African Policing Union (SAPU) Acting Deputy General Secretary Peter Ntsime said when he was informed of the arrest, he was shocked and disappointed.

He said it tainted the image of the SAPS.

Ntsime also commended the police involved in the arrest. He said SAPU respected the notion of innocent until proven guilty.

“The majority of police officers are still working tirelessly to root out corruption. It is a shame that senior SAPS commanders who are supposed to be an example of law and order are investigated and arrested. This is definitely not contributing to a positive morale among police officers, but rather demotivating hard-working and honest officers. The court process will unfold what transpired,” Ntsime said.

Singh’s arrest was shared widely on all social media platforms.

On the Facebook page On Durban Crime N All, Brad Varley posted: “Col. KD and some trustworthy colleagues are responsible for the arrest of many corrupt cops lately, and this made him a big target for revenge. Sometimes corrupt policemen are aware of cases being handled by this unit and will do their utmost best to plan with suspects an arrest at this highest level … don't be judgemental and condemn policemen without searching or looking for the true facts.”

Daily News