Armed house robbery suspects, accomplice they left behind, arrested after a high-speed chase

Durban — Three house robbery suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase while their accomplice, a fourth suspect, who was left at the crime scene, was also arrested. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at about 11.15am on Tuesday, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received a call from a member of the public stating that there was a house robbery in progress on Tasneem Crescent in the Avoca area, Durban North.

Powell said that multiple armed response officers were immediately dispatched and arrived on the scene within two minutes. An armed response officer observed three suspects hastily fleeing the targeted property and making their escape in a waiting vehicle. He said that the armed response officer initiated the pursuit, while concurrently receiving reinforcement from the members of their Special Operation Team. “The high-speed chase continued until the suspects’ vehicle met its fate, crashing on Quarry Heights Drive in the Quarry Heights area. The combined efforts of our officers led to the prompt apprehension of all three suspects involved in the criminal act and recovered one unlicensed firearm on the scene,” Powell said.

“Subsequent investigations by our team have revealed that an additional two suspects were left behind at the scene of the initial house robbery. Through the commendable efforts of our armed response officer, the fourth suspect was successfully apprehended. At present, only one suspect remains at large.” Four suspects were arrested for a house robbery in the Avoca area, Durban North. | Marshall Security. Powell added that a co-ordinated search operation involving all armed response officers, members of their Special Ops Team, and Greenwood Park SAPS is still under way to bring the final suspect to justice. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Greenwood Park police are investigating a case of house robbery following an incident that occurred at Tasneem Road on Tuesday.