Armed response vehicle recovered 10 minutes after hijacking

Durban – Police are investigating a case of carjacking after a Marshall Security armed response officer was hijacked in uMdloti recently. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that around 12.20pm on Wednesday, September 26, a white Toyota Corolla Verso was spotted entering the uMdloti area and the details of the vehicle were circulated to their armed response officer to be on the lookout.

He said a short while later the vehicle was spotted on South Beach Road, abandoned with the occupants of the vehicle nowhere to be seen. It was established after close examination that the vehicle was fitted with false plates and a licence disc and was possibly involved in a business robbery earlier on Wednesday morning in the oThongathi area, Powell said. He said their armed response officer then went in search of the occupants of the vehicle, and spotted them walking north on South Beach Road.

“As our armed response officer approached the occupants to interview them, they pulled out firearms, pointed them at our armed response officer and managed to forcibly take his vehicle. Our armed response officer immediately called for back-up and the SAPS were immediately notified,” Powell explained. “Approximately 10 minutes later, the hijacked armed response vehicle was recovered in a sugar-cane field just off the M27 close to the Waterloo informal settlement. After a comprehensive search, which involved deploying a helicopter, the suspects unfortunately managed to evade arrest. “Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the suspects’ vehicle, which was left abandoned on South Beach Road, was hijacked earlier this month in the Umhlali area,” Powell added.

He thanked the Durban North SAPS and the Verulam SAPS for their rapid response and assistance. “A case of hijacking will be investigated by Durban North SAPS,” Powell said. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Police in Durban North are investigating a case of carjacking after an unknown number of armed suspects drove off with a company vehicle at uMdloti South Beach on September 27. The matter is still under investigation.”