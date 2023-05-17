Armed suspects hijack truck loaded with meat

Durban — A couple of suspects made off with a supply of chickens after hijacking a truck in the south of Durban on Monday. Private security company PT Alarms said that armed suspects made off with five tons of chicken after hijacking a truck in Umlazi.

PT Alarms said that an Isuzu truck containing the chicken was hijacked by the robots just before Philani Mall. “An unconfirmed number of armed suspects ambushed the driver and crew before driving to a remote area where all the cases were loaded into an awaiting getaway vehicle,” PT Alarms said. “PT Tactical unit members received co-ordinates for the truck which was offloaded before the suspects fled. The driver and crew were not injured. The truck was recovered by PT Alarms Tactical members.”

PT Alarms said that Bhekithemba SAPS took over the investigation. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Bhekithemba police were investigating a case of hijacking following an incident where two truck drivers were reportedly approached by two unknown suspects at Echwebeni Avenue, Y Section in Umlazi. “It is alleged that one of the victims tried to drive away with the truck but one of the suspects pulled out a firearm. Reports indicate that the suspects instructed the victims to offload the meat which the truck was carrying,” Netshiunda said.

“No arrests have been made.” Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, last week Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at approximately 9pm, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, their Special Operations Team members were activated to assist Cartrack with a BMW 3 Series that had been hijacked by two armed suspects in the Umbilo area. The team members immediately responded to the last known location of the vehicle. The hijacked vehicle was found abandoned on a property in the KwaMashu area and recovered by members of our Special Operations Team, the KwaMashu SAPS Trio Crimes Unit and Cartrack ground team.