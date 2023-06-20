Armed suspects hold up Durban family, rob house and escape in bakkie

Durban — The police are searching for three suspects who pointed a firearm at a man, robbed his home and took his vehicle in Durban. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Greenwood Park police were investigating a case of carjacking and house robbery following an incident where three unknown suspects allegedly robbed a 44-year-old man at his residence on Sunday, June 18, at Effingham.

“It is alleged that the three suspects pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded cash and took personal belongings. Reports indicate that the suspects also took the victim’s vehicle before fleeing,” Netshiunda said. Swift Private Security, which responded to the scene of the crime, said that it received an alert at about 8.30pm on Sunday regarding a hijacking incident on Bhoola Road, Effingham Heights, and immediately responded. The security company said that according to the resident’s account, upon returning home, they were confronted by three armed suspects. The suspects held the family at gunpoint and forcibly entered the house.

“Once inside, the suspects searched the house, demanding valuables,” Swift Private Security said. “While the suspects were fleeing, they locked the victims inside the house.” Swift said that the family managed to get the attention of their neighbours, who came to their rescue. “The suspects made their escape with the residents’ Isuzu double cab bakkie,” Swift Private Security said. “No physical injuries were sustained, however, they were traumatised.”

Swift added that trauma counsellors were present at the scene. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, last month a suspect was arrested for a house robbery on Belmont Road in Kenville. The suspect was linked to a house robbery on May 22. At the time of the incident, Netshiunda said that Greenwood Park police were investigating a case of house robbery and that a 23-year-old suspect had been arrested and appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on May 25.

Swift Private Security responded to the armed robbery where it is alleged that when a resident of Belmont Road, Effingham Heights, was opening the gate for their domestic worker, two individuals armed with firearms entered the property. Upon gaining entry, the suspects proceeded to enter the house and restrain the daughter while threatening the parents with firearms. They proceeded to steal various items, including cellphones, TVs, laptops and other belongings. Swift said that reportedly, there were a total of five armed suspects who fled in a silver VW Polo sedan.