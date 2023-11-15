Armed suspects rob fast food store in oThongathi

Durban – Two armed suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after they robbed a KFC fast food outlet in oThongathi over the weekend. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Tongaat police are investigating a case of business robbery after an incident on Saturday at a fast food store in oThongathi.

“It is alleged that two armed suspects entered the business premises and demanded money. They reportedly jumped over the counter, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot,” Netshiunda said. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said two armed suspects are being sought for a robbery that occurred at KFC on Gopalall Hurbans Road in the oThongathi CBD on Saturday afternoon. He said Rusa members arrived on the scene at approximately 8.51pm and met with employees. They explained that two males entered the store and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash before they fled on foot. No injuries were reported.

“Reaction officers conducted an extensive search for the gunmen but they still remain at large,” Balram said. Reacting to the robbery, this is what Facebook users said: Pravin Rambarun said oThongathi is becoming a dangerous town… It is about time citizens of oThongathi get together with Rusa and take things into their own hands…

Fari Razak said: “SAPS is doing a fantastic job in oThongathi. Absolutely amazing! So amazing that over the past weeks, Rusa posted several robberies around oThongathi CBD.” Sugan Nair jokingly said: “These were two streetwise thieves.” Rich G Thumbeza said: “Investors are slowly running away and it is becoming a Banana Republic. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Poverty will continue and it is going to get worse. You know what’s good for you guys.”