Arrest of cop suspected of killing his girlfriend who was pregnant with triplets praised

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza who has been vocal since the body of a heavily pregnant woman expecting triplets was found murdered earlier this week, has commended the arrest of a police officer suspected of her murder. Khoza praised the collaborative effort between the public and law enforcement agencies in arresting the suspect involved in the murder of Busisiwe Ngubo.

Ngubo was from the eHlanzeni area, Ixopo in KZN. Ngubo left home after receiving a call from her boyfriend, the father of her children. However, she was found strangled 1.4km from her home the next morning.

Ngubo’s family shared a voice recording in which the deceased informed her sister-in-law of her intention to meet her police officer boyfriend outside their home, with plans to arrange their hospital trip for the following day. A post-mortem revealed that Ngubo was pregnant with triplets. She was scheduled for a Caesarean section at a nearby hospital to welcome her triplets on Tuesday. On Friday, Khoza visited Ngibo’s family to extend her condolences and assure them that justice would prevail due to the substantial evidence linking the alleged perpetrator.

Khoza said that immediately after leaving Ngubo’s home, a 48-year-old police sergeant was arrested by members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), which affirmed the government's commitment to fighting the scourge of gender-based violence. Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said that the unit had arrested a member of the SAPS on suspicion of the murder of his highly pregnant girlfriend. “A 48-year-old police sergeant at Ixopo police station in KwaZulu-Natal was arrested by a team of Ipid investigators in KZN on Friday, August 18, 2023, on suspicion of the murder of his 34-year-old pregnant girlfriend,” Raburabu said.

“This happened almost a week after his girlfriend was found dead approximately 1.4km from her home on Monday morning (August 14). The deceased was last seen leaving with the suspect on Sunday evening, August 13, 2023.” Raburabu said that the suspect may further face charges of dealing in dagga after a stash and other exhibits were found at his home after his arrest. “The suspect will appear in the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court on Monday, August 21, 2023,” Raburabu said.

Khoza said: “The swift apprehension of the suspect after our visit underscores the dedication of law enforcement agencies and reinforces the principle that no one is above the law. This arrest not only restores faith in the justice system but also serves as a bold step in the fight against gender-based violence.” The MEC emphasised the importance of unveiling the truth surrounding Ngubo’s death and ensuring the accountable party faced justice. She appealed for united action against GBV interpreting the arrest as a significant stride forward. She also acknowledged the impact of the arrest in igniting hope for victims’ families. Urging community support, she noted the suspect's impending appearance in court on Monday.

Khoza also dispatched a team of social workers to provide ongoing support to the family beyond the court processes. “This significant development underscores the commitment of our law enforcement agencies to confront gender-based violence head-on. Busisiwe’s case stands as a painful reminder of the compelling need to address the pervasive issue of GBV in our society. It starkly reminds us that relentless efforts are required to foster a secure environment for all, devoid of violence and discrimination,” Khoza added. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.