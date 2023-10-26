Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of threatening girl at knifepoint and raping her

Durban — A warrant of arrest has been issued for a man suspected of raping a 10-year-old girl in KwaZulu-Natal. Police are looking for the man suspected of raping the girl on the South Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that the Port Shepstone Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) detectives are asking for the community’s help in tracing Nhlakanipho Nhlaka Mlambo, 36, of the Phumula area in Murchison. “Nhlakanipho Mlambo is wanted for the rape of a 10-year-old girl on November 8, 2022. Reports indicated that the girl reported to her grandmother that on November 8, 2022, she was threatened with a knife and raped by the suspect,” Gwala said. “A warrant of arrest was issued by the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court for his arrest.”

Gwala added that anyone who has information with regard to Mlambo’s whereabouts is urged to contact Captain Kishore Giani at 082 417 7069 /039 688 7900 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Alternatively, they can use the My SAPS App to submit a tip-off. Nhlakanipho Nhlaka Mlambo, 36, of Phumula area in Murchison. Picture: SAPS According to the crime statistics for the third quarter of 2022-2023 financial year (October 2022 to December 2022), 12 419 people were raped in South Africa, a 9.8% increase from 2021 (11 315), during the same time. Of the 12 419 people raped in the country, 2 340 of those rapes were reported in KZN. In those three months in 2021, 2 066 rapes were recorded in the province.

The top 30 stations where rapes were reported in KZN were Inanda, uMlazi, Empangeni, KwaDukuza and Mountain Rise police stations. In KZN, 1 350 rapes happened at the residences of the perpetrator or victim. These included residences known by victims or perpetrators, such as family, friends or neighbours.