Arrest warrant issued for suspect wanted for KZN attempted murder case

Durban — An arrest warrant has been issued for an attempted murder suspect wanted in KwaZulu-Natal. On the South African Police Service Facebook page, police said that its National Task Team responsible for investigating political killings is asking for the public’s help in tracing a wanted suspect.

“The suspect, Zwelithini Buthelezi, is being sought by police in relation to a murder and attempted murder case in Impendle, which is a small town in the uMgungundlovu District in the KwaZulu-Natal province,” police said. Police said that according to information they have, the suspect was an induna in the Mpophomeni area under the Nxamalala Tribal Authority in KZN. “The suspect was reportedly last seen in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape province on April 3, 2023,” police said.

“A warrant of arrest (J50) has been issued for his immediate arrest.” Police also said that anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Khumalo at 082 334 8910 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send information through the MySAPS App. Zwelithini Buthelezi. Meanwhile, police in Witbank, Mpumalanga, have launched a manhunt for Tichana Nyamunda, who is wanted over the theft of hundreds of thousands of rand from Takealot Witbank.

Police said that according to information, Nyamunda stole parcels and cash from Takealot offices in Witbank in December 2022 while acting as the manager. Anyone with information that can assist in arresting the suspect can contact Detective Sergeant Zwidi Ngwenya of Witbank Detective Services at 082 849 3562 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or submit information through the MySAPS App. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous. “A reward of R20 000 is being offered for credible information that can lead to the arrest and successful conviction of the suspect,” police said.