Attempted house robbers shoot dog dead in Durban

Durban — A dog who charged at attempted house robbers was shot dead during the incident last week. It is alleged that a dog was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in Grandale, Newlands West on Black Friday morning.

KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said its members were alerted to reports of a home invasion in progress where shots were being fired by armed suspects. Naidoo said that upon arrival of KZN VIP response and medics, it was alleged that five male suspects entered the yard and were disturbed by the family pet and one of the suspects shot the dog multiple times. “The suspects were unsuccessful in their home invasion attempt and fled,” Naidoo said.

He said that all emergency services were in attendance. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Newlands East SAPS is investigating a case of attempted house robbery. “It is alleged that on November 24, 2023, an unknown armed man entered the premises in Newlands West and held the occupant. The suspect allegedly shot and killed one of the dogs that charged towards him. The victim managed to lock herself inside the house. The suspect fled the scene and nothing was taken. The matter is still under investigation.”

An armed suspect shot a dog dead during an attempted house robbery in Newlands West. Picture: KZN VIP Protection Services Reacting to the incident, Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (Pact) founder Neeri Naidoo, said although she had not heard of this incident, a few months ago she heard about a dog that was beaten to death. “The number of dogs injured or killed in house robberies is very concerning and every year, this number is climbing,” Neeri said. She said the public needed to accept that dogs should no longer be referred to protection.

“Pets should be part of the family. They don’t deter criminals anymore, instead, they are beaten, shot and stabbed to death,” Neeri said. “The guard dog theory must die.” Neeri said pet owners should keep pets safe because criminals now know how to tackle pets, the same way they tackled electric fences and electric gates.

