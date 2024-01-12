Author encourages self-love in book

Durban — Author Macdonald M Mailula encourages self-love in his first book, Shattered But Reshaped For Purpose. Many will recognise him as having starred in Mzansi Magic’s reality show Thokoza Munt’wam recently. Born and raised in Tzaneen, Limpopo and currently residing in Mpumalanga, Nelspruit, Mailula is of royal blood (Palmel clan), holds a BSc honours and an MBA, and is a private investigator, herbalist, and a former member of the SANDF. He said growing up for him was not easy.

Mailula said he was inspired to write books because of his life experiences and the pain he endured while growing up, including being raped and sodomised during his formative years. Author and TV reality star Macdonald M Mailula encourages self-love in his new book titled Shattered But Reshaped For Purpose. Picture: SUPPLIED “The message I want everyone to see through my work as an author is never look down on yourself, no matter how the world paints you. Your traumas do not define you but bring out the greater good of yourself when you fully go out there to the world.” Mailula added that the challenge he encountered during the period of writing a book was the fear of how the world would receive it. He believes most people are going through the same challenges he encountered but are afraid to speak about them as they “paint a picture of being perfect”.

“Being abused doesn’t define you, and never allow the abuse of traumas to take over your life because you have more power than the abuse you encountered, and you can learn something out of that abuse. “I’ve learnt that you never really heal but finds a mechanism to move forward. I say so because if you have healed you never even get to have flashbacks of the trauma or pain, you forget everything when healed. He said being a self-published author “can be a pain”, because “you need to do everything yourself and monetise your work by treating it as a business”.