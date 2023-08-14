Award-winning editor launches his first book

Durban — Authors, book lovers, and journalists came out in numbers to witness veteran journalist and award-winning editor Dennis Pather, launch his first book Copy Boy at the Durban International Book Fair, Suncoast Casino, on Saturday. Attendees at the launch had to queue in a long line to get their copies of the book signed by Pather, who is a former editor of the Daily News, The Mercury, POST and deputy editor of the Sunday Tribune.

Speaking on what took him so long to write his first book, Pather said: “Although I retired 12 years ago, I have never stopped writing, I was always kept busy by writing, especially columns, which delayed the idea of writing my first book. It finally started in the year 2017.” Former Daily News Editor Dennis Pather celebrated the launch of his first book “Copy Boy: A Journey from Newsroom Gofer to Award-winning Editor” at the Durban International Book Fair with his family and friends of decades, Peter and his wife Lynne Forster at The Globe, Suncoast Casino on Saturday. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency(ANA) Copy Boy: A Journey from Newsroom Gofer to Award-winning Editor relives Pather’s journey of 50 years in journalism starting at community newspapers up to mainstream newspapers. It also pays tribute to his heroes, including Steve Biko, Phyllis Naidoo, Percy Qoboza, and Aziz Hassim, who inspired and invigorated him as a journalist, leaving an indelible impression on his life.

In this book, Pather recalls the moment which gave him his first opportunity in journalism – when he was expelled from the University College for Indians for standing against racial education. “I actually don’t regret that I got expelled because that is where the journalism journey started for me. During those days we had to attend those universities that were racial and against our principles. So I ended up being expelled for protesting against their racial education system.” Former Daily News editor the launch of his first book Copy Boy: A Journey from Newsroom Gofer to Award-winning Editor” at the Durban International Book Fair at The Globe, Suncoast Casino on Saturday. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency(ANA) As for what inspired his first book, Pather said he felt it was important for not only the general community but also journalists in the modern era to understand the kind of struggles they were facing in the apartheid era as journalists. This book gives a clear idea of the struggles black journalism went through.

Pather also shared his thoughts on modern-era journalism. “I don’t envy the positions of today’s journalists. The uncertainty within the industry and limited resources are very difficult for the media houses. To young journalists, stick to the principles of journalism and you will be on the right path. If you do that with honesty and integrity and put your mind to it you will go a long way,” advised Pather. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.