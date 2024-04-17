Bail application for soldier accused of killing wife continues

Durban — The bail application for a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member charged with the murder of his wife continues on Wednesday in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. Military man Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu is accused of shooting and killing his wife Tania Msane Zungu in their Pinetown home while his two children and their grandmother Gwen Msane were in the house.

After that, he ran away and later handed himself to the police. The bail application started on Friday with Zungu’s defence presenting its case to Magistrate Wendolyn Robinson, it was adjourned to continue on Tuesday where the defence wrapped up it’s case and the State was next to present its case in the bail application. When State Prosecutor Ehud-Jadon Francke ((CORR)) indicated to the court that he would be submitting a bail affidavit by the investigating officer Zungu’s defence Advocate Muzi Mzelemu told the court that the defence had not had sight of this affidavit.

He then proceeded to make an urgent court application for the defence to re-open its case in light of this affidavit in an effort to have Zungu take the stand and reply to allegations made against him in the bail affidavit. Soldier Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu with his wife whom he allegedly shot and killed Tania Msane-Zungu. Picture: Supplied Today (Wednesday) Robinson will make her ruling on the application brought by Zungu’s defence. Msane- Zungu who was killed in January was shot six times and had bullet wounds on her chest and neck.

Zungu is charged with murder read under the Domestic Violence Act which the State alleges was premeditated. Zungu had previously abandoned bail and then on his last appearance earlier in March made an about-turn indicating that he wanted to apply for bail. The couple is said to have been married for more than 10 years and last year they renewed their vows.