Bail bid for AKA murder accused continues

Durban — On Tuesday after the State closes its case in the bail application for five men accused of executing the hit on South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes in which his friend was also a casualty, the defence for the men will respond to the submissions made by the State. Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, stand accused of 12 counts including two murders, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, five attempted murders, and money laundering.

AKA was gunned down last year along with his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane on Durban’s Florida Road last year. The attempted murders they are charged with are in relation to other people who had been around AKA on Florida Road at the time of his assassination. It is alleged that Gwabs Mining, owned by accused Gwabeni, received an amount of R803 455 on the pretext that it was for consulting services, when in fact it had been for AKA’s murder. And that Gwabeni transferred over R100 000 into each of the accuseds’ bank accounts, including that of Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande, who are currently in custody in eSwatini awaiting extradition.

The men's bail applications continue in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. On the last occasion, senior State advocate Elvis Gcweka indicated that there was further information that he wanted to add to the State's affidavit before closing its case in the bail application. "Information has come to our attention from the investigating team that is not in this affidavit. There might be a page added to this affidavit of that information that will be added. Since we have not closed our case, I undertake that we will draft this and email it to our colleagues (defence) so that when we come back on April 2 it will be read into the record," he said.