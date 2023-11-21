Bail for dad who allegedly stabbed and killed mom in front of kids

Durban — The Durban Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to the man who allegedly stabbed and killed his fiancée in front of their two children. Mhleli Lindley Ndaba is alleged to have stabbed his fiancée Dima Phohlo repeatedly while they were in their Morningside home last month.

The injured mother ran outside, where it is alleged that Ndaba continued to stab her. It’s alleged that the victim attempted to flee from her partner and ran into a car that was passing, but he caught up with her after she fell and stabbed her again. On Monday, Magistrate Xolile Manjezi granted Ndaba R20 000 bail with conditions attached. “You are to have no contact with the two minor children birthed between you and the deceased, you are not to enter the Newlands West area or any place where the two children reside. You are not to enter the Morningside without consent from the investigating officer. You are to hand over your passport immediately, you are not to interfere with witnesses or the investigation. Should the accused fail to come to court or contravene these conditions set by the court, a warrant of arrest will be authorised and your bail will be cancelled,” said the magistrate.

He said the main objective of bail was to secure the attendance of the accused to court, adding that the function of the court in bail is not to determine the guilt or otherwise of an accused person. "This is his first brush with the law, his past conduct does not display any disposition to commit acts of violence. According to the investigating officer, the investigation is yet to be completed. Taking into account all the evidence and guidelines set out in the Constitution and the Criminal Procedure Act, I find that the accused is suitable to be released on bail," said Manjezi.