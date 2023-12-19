Bail granted for traffic officers arrested in KZN for fraud and corruption

Durban — While most of the nine traffic officers who were arrested for fraud and corruption have been granted bail, the rest will appear in court again this week for their bail. Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson, Simon Zwane, said the traffic officers who were arrested in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in a pre-festive season peak travel crackdown on fraud and corruption, had appeared in court last week.

Among them were two officers from the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) who were arrested for soliciting a bribe of R1 500 from a taxi driver. “During the encounter, the driver immediately alerted the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU), and a successful sting operation was conducted, resulting in the arrest of the officers,” Zwane said. The remaining seven, from KZN, were arrested in Newcastle, and include five traffic officers employed by the provincial Road Traffic Inspectorate and two from the Newcastle Municipality.

“The officers were arrested in a joint operation conducted by NTACU and the Hawks following complaints from members of the public regarding the conduct of traffic officers on the road. An undercover operation was conducted, and the seven officers were arrested for fraud and corruption,” Zwane said. He said the arrests highlighted the ongoing battle against corruption in South Africa, particularly within law enforcement agencies. He added that the NTACU continued to work tirelessly to root out corrupt officials and restore public trust in traffic law enforcement. “It is important for citizens to report all corruption they witness or experience to ensure corrupt officials are brought to book. The Road Traffic Management Corporation has taken a firm stance against fraud and corruption and will continue to investigate and prosecute those who engage in such activities without fear or favour,” Zwane said.

Last Wednesday the suspects appeared in court for their bail application. Zwane told the Daily News on Monday that, “The KZN suspects were granted bail ranging from R3 000 to R10 000.” “The ones from Gauteng were remanded into custody and will re-appear in court tomorrow (Tuesday).”